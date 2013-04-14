CarmanBorn 19 January 1956
Carman
1956-01-19
Carman Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmen Domenic Licciardello (born January 19, 1956) known by his stage name, Carman, is a contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, television host and evangelist.
