Thanh Lan
Thanh Lan Biography (Wikipedia)
Phạm Thái Thanh Lan (Vinh, 1 March 1948) is a Vietnamese popular singer. She was a well-known singer of South Vietnam during the early 1970s, who remained in Vietnam after the fall of Saigon in 1975.
