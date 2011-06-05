Del WoodBorn 22 February 1920. Died 3 October 1989
Del Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1920-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d71e56a8-5231-43ee-9583-b03eeda3866a
Del Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Polly Adelaide Hendricks Hazelwood (February 22, 1920 – October 3, 1989), known professionally as Del Wood, was an American pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Del Wood Tracks
Sort by
Down yonder
Del Wood
Down yonder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down yonder
Last played on
Del Wood Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist