Colby O’Donis
Colby O’Donis Biography (Wikipedia)
Colby O'Donis Colón (born March 14, 1989), better known as Colby O'Donis, is an American singer and songwriter. He is best known as a featured artist in the Lady Gaga single "Just Dance", which spent more than eleven months on the Billboard Hot 100. He is also well known for his lead single on his debut album Colby O titled "What You Got" featuring Akon, which peaked at number 14 on the Hot 100, and being featured on Akon's song "Beautiful", which peaked at number 19 on the Hot 100.
Colby O’Donis Tracks
Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)
Lady Gaga
Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)
Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)
Beautiful (feat. Kardinal Offishall & Colby O’Donis)
Akon
Beautiful (feat. Kardinal Offishall & Colby O’Donis)
Beautiful (feat. Kardinal Offishall & Colby O’Donis)
Just Dance (looped intro) (feat. Colby O’Donis)
Lady Gaga
Just Dance (looped intro) (feat. Colby O’Donis)
Just Dance (looped intro) (feat. Colby O’Donis)
