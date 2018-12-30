Alec EmpireBorn 2 May 1972
Alec Empire
1972-05-02
Alec Empire Biography
Alec Empire (born Alexander Wilke-Steinhof on 2 May 1972 in Charlottenburg, West Berlin) is a German musician who is best known as a founding member of the band Atari Teenage Riot. Also a prolific and distinguished solo artist, producer and DJ, he has released well over a hundred albums, EPs and singles and remixed over seventy tracks for various artists including Björk. He was also the driving force behind the creation of the digital hardcore subgenre and the record labels Digital Hardcore Recordings and Eat Your Heart Out.
Alec Empire Tracks
The Peak
Alec Empire
The Peak
The Peak
Imperium Romanum (Alec Empire Remix) - Yair Etziony
Yair Etziony
Imperium Romanum (Alec Empire Remix)
Imperium Romanum (Alec Empire Remix)
Addicted To You (Raw Mix)
Alec Empire
Addicted To You (Raw Mix)
Addicted To You (Raw Mix)
Civilisation Virus
Alec Empire
Civilisation Virus
Civilisation Virus
679 (Empire Remix) SC Version
BasedPrince x Dj Taj
679 (Empire Remix) SC Version
679 (Empire Remix) SC Version
Performer
Remix Artist
Cold Sweat
Alec Empire
Cold Sweat
Cold Sweat
22:24
Alec Empire
22:24
22:24
Everything Starts With a F*** - Alec Empire
Alec Empire
Everything Starts With a F***
