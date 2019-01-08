Phil Beer
1953
Phil Beer Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Beer (born 12 May 1953 in Exminster, Devon, England) is an English multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and one half of English acoustic roots duo Show of Hands.
Phil Beer Tracks
Rebel Jesus
Phil Beer
Last played on
Weathercock
Phil Beer
Last played on
Old Riley
Phil Beer
Last played on
Hard Hats
Phil Beer
Last played on
Fire and Wine
Phil Beer
Last played on
Tunes - The Marriage Vow/ Gwennap/Old Riley
Phil Beer
Up the Crooked Spire/General Ward
Ashley Hutchings
What Celia Sees
Ashley Hutchings
The Drover's Song
Ashley Hutchings
The Work of the Devil
Ridgeriders
Performer
Last played on
The Gloucester Hornpipe
Phil Beer
Last played on
Falmouth Packet
Kerfuffle
Last played on
Blind Fiddler
Phil Beer
Last played on
The Gloucester Hornpipe/Off To California
Phil Beer
Mary From Dungloe
Phil Beer
Last played on
The Falmouth Packet/The Penmere Halt
Phil Beer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
30
Jan
2019
Phil Beer
Village Hall, Exeter, UK
8
Feb
2019
Phil Beer, Glymjack
Canopy Theatre, Norwich, UK
9
Feb
2019
Phil Beer, Glymjack
The Theatre, Chipping Norton, UK
10
Feb
2019
Phil Beer, Glymjack
Hitchin Folk Club, Milton Keynes, UK
13
Feb
2019
Phil Beer
Lightship at Royal Northumberland Yacht Club, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
