Ekaterina Alexeievna SiniavinaBorn 1761. Died 25 August 1784
Ekaterina Alexeievna Siniavina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1761
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d715528f-a99f-4694-8ea2-f50bcfa6ebbf
Biography (Wikipedia)
Yekaterina Alexeyevna Sinyavina (died 1784) was a Russian composer and pianist. A cembalo concerto by Giovanni Paisiello was probably first performed at the court of Catherine II in 1781 with Sinyavina as soloist. She served as a lady-in-waiting and composer at the court, married Count Simon Romanovich Vorontsov and died in St. Petersburg.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Harpsichord Sonata
Irina Rees
Harpsichord Sonata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harpsichord Sonata
Last played on
Back to artist