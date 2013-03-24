Ranking Miss P (real name Margaret Anderson) is a British radio presenter, born in London to Jamaican parents.

After leaving school, Miss P was studying to become a teacher, but instead was persuaded by her brother DJ Lepke to start broadcasting on his community radio station, Dread Broadcasting Corporation (DBC), the first black station in Europe.

In 1983, Miss P was approached by BBC Television to compose and perform visual promotional trails and the theme song for their weekly magazine programme Ebony.

On 31 March 1985 she began presenting a weekly reggae show on BBC Radio 1 on Sunday nights. It was Radio 1's first ever show dedicated solely to reggae music, and Miss P was one of the station's first black presenters. Her entire show on the 12 May 1985, was a tribute to the life and music of Bob Marley.

She left BBC Radio 1 in 1989 and went on to present a programme called Riddim and Blues on BBC London 94.9 on Saturday nights, in which she played a wide variety of black music. She has two sons and a daughter.