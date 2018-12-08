Tony DallaraBorn 30 June 1936
Tony Dallara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d712bda3-deb4-4f6a-981e-504b54371163
Tony Dallara Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Dallara (stage name of Antonio Lardera; born 30 June 1936) is an Italian former singer, actor and television personality.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Dallara Tracks
Sort by
Come Prima
Tony Dallara
Come Prima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Prima
Last played on
Tony Dallara Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist