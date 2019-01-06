Roxen (Urdu: روظن, literal English translation: "hope") is a Pakistani rock band from Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan.

The band had a debut studio album Rozen-e-Deewar, released in 2006. Following this, the band had singles Toh Phir Ao and Tera Mera Rishta which featured as soundtracks for the Bollywood movie Awarapan in 2007.