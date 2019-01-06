RoxenBand by Mustafa Zahid. Formed 2002
Roxen
2002
Roxen Biography (Wikipedia)
Roxen (Urdu: روظن, literal English translation: "hope") is a Pakistani rock band from Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan.
The band had a debut studio album Rozen-e-Deewar, released in 2006. Following this, the band had singles Toh Phir Ao and Tera Mera Rishta which featured as soundtracks for the Bollywood movie Awarapan in 2007. Catch Roxen Mustafa Zahid Latest Song From Album "Bhoola Samundar" "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oyfgr9mNQcg"
Roxen Tracks
Meray Saathiya
Meray Saathiya
Meray Saathiya
Rozen-E-Deewar
Rozen-E-Deewar
Rozen-E-Deewar
Na Kar Deewana
Na Kar Deewana
Na Kar Deewana
Mere Saathiya - Rude Bass Mix
Mere Saathiya - Rude Bass Mix
Mere Saathiya - Rude Bass Mix
Tera Mera Rishta
Tera Mera Rishta
Tera Mera Rishta
