Arthur PryorBorn 22 September 1870. Died 18 June 1942
Arthur Pryor
1870-09-22
Arthur Pryor Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Willard Pryor (September 22, 1869 – June 18, 1942) was a trombone virtuoso, bandleader, and soloist with the Sousa Band. He was a prolific composer of band music, his best-known composition being "The Whistler and His Dog". In later life, he became a Democratic Party politician from New Jersey, who served on the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders during the 1930s.
Arthur Pryor Tracks
La petite Suzanne Valse Caprice
The Bluebells of Scotland
Fantastic Polka for Trombone and Brass Band
Blue Bells Of Scotland
Annie Laurie
Fantastic polka
Fantastic Polka
Arthur Pryor Links
