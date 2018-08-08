Jean BergerBorn 27 September 1909. Died 28 May 2002
Jean Berger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1909-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d710ae1a-8a35-46e8-a5c6-1f2694b18310
Jean Berger Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Berger (September 27, 1909 – May 28, 2002) was a German-born American pianist, composer, and music educator. He composed extensively for choral ensemble and solo voice.
Brazilian Psalm
Jean Berger
Brazilian Psalm
Brazilian Psalm
Glory Be To God
Jean Berger
Glory Be To God
Glory Be To God
