Ernst RudorffBorn 18 January 1840. Died 31 December 1916
Ernst Rudorff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1840-01-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d70d4b1e-b916-43c5-b0b9-2dde6f9bc3ee
Ernst Rudorff Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernst Friedrich Karl Rudorff (January 18, 1840 – December 31, 1916) was a German composer and music teacher, also a founder of nature protection movement.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernst Rudorff Tracks
Sort by
Am Springbrunnen, Op 85 No 9
Robert Schumann
Am Springbrunnen, Op 85 No 9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Am Springbrunnen, Op 85 No 9
Last played on
Abendlied
Robert Schumann
Abendlied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Abendlied
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist