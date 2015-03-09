Ann Hobson PilotHarpist. Born 6 November 1943
Ann Hobson Pilot
1943-11-06
Ann Hobson Pilot Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Hobson Pilot (born November 6, 1943) is an American musician and the former principal harpist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops. She has performed with the National Symphony Orchestra, the Pittsburgh Symphony, and as a soloist with many orchestras in the United States. She was one of four African American musicians who were the first to play in United States symphony orchestras during the 1960s.
