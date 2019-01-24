Nigel HessBorn 22 July 1953
Nigel Hess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03h41th.jpg
1953-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d706a3f2-3364-40ef-93c7-284bc6155b04
Nigel Hess Biography (Wikipedia)
Nigel John Hess (born 22 July 1953) is a British composer, best known for his television, theatre and film soundtracks, including the theme tunes to Campion, Maigret, Wycliffe, Dangerfield, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, Badger and Ladies in Lavender.
Nigel Hess Tracks
New York (East Coast Pictures)
Nigel Hess
New York (East Coast Pictures)
New York (East Coast Pictures)
A Christmas Overture
Nigel Hess
A Christmas Overture
A Christmas Overture
Ladies In Lavender
Nigel Hess
Ladies In Lavender
Ladies In Lavender
CAMPION
Nigel Hess
CAMPION
CAMPION
The Girl With Flaxen Hair
Nigel Hess
The Girl With Flaxen Hair
The Girl With Flaxen Hair
Ladies In Lavender
Nigel Hess
Ladies In Lavender
Ladies In Lavender
Thames Journey for wind orchestra
Nigel Hess
Thames Journey for wind orchestra
Thames Journey for wind orchestra
DANGERFIELD
Nigel Hess
DANGERFIELD
DANGERFIELD
East Coast Pictures
Nigel Hess
East Coast Pictures
East Coast Pictures
Hetty Wainthropp Investigates
Nigel Hess
Hetty Wainthropp Investigates
Theme from Ladies in Lavender
Ross Houston, Gail Evans & Nigel Hess
Theme from Ladies in Lavender
Theme from Ladies in Lavender
Christmas Overture
Nigel Hess
Christmas Overture
Christmas Overture
Conductor
Méditations from Thaïs
Jules Massenet
Méditations from Thaïs
Méditations from Thaïs
Stirrings
Nigel Hess
Stirrings
Stirrings
A Christmas Overture
Nigel Hess
A Christmas Overture
A Christmas Overture
Ladies in Lavender
Ladies in Lavender
Orchestra
Ladies in Lavender
Ladies in Lavender
'The Statue' from The Winter's Tale
Nigel Hess
'The Statue' from The Winter's Tale
'The Statue' from The Winter's Tale
Ladies in Lavender
Ladies in Lavender
The Nine Worthies (Love's Labour's Lost, RSC 2014
Nigel Hess
The Nine Worthies (Love's Labour's Lost, RSC 2014
The Nine Worthies (Love's Labour's Lost, RSC 2014
Be my love (Love's Labour's Won)
Nigel Hess
Be my love (Love's Labour's Won)
Be my love (Love's Labour's Won)
Ensemble
Benedictus
Nigel Hess
Benedictus
Benedictus
Performer
Choir
Just William Theme
Nigel Hess
Just William Theme
Just William Theme
Atlantis
Nigel Hess
Atlantis
Atlantis
New York (Manhattan) (East Coast Pictures)
Nigel Hess
New York (Manhattan) (East Coast Pictures)
New York (Manhattan) (East Coast Pictures)
Ladies in Lavender (Main theme)
Joshua Bell
Ladies in Lavender (Main theme)
Ladies in Lavender (Main theme)
Entr'Acte
Nigel Hess
Entr'Acte
Entr'Acte
Ding dong merrily on high
Nigel Hess
Ding dong merrily on high
Ding dong merrily on high
Main Theme from Ladies in Lavender
Nicola Benedetti
Main Theme from Ladies in Lavender
Main Theme from Ladies in Lavender
Thames Journey
Nigel Hess
Thames Journey
Thames Journey
Ladies in Lavender - film theme
Nigel Hess
Ladies in Lavender - film theme
Ladies in Lavender - film theme
Theme from Ladies in Lavender
Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Theme from Ladies in Lavender
Theme from Ladies in Lavender
