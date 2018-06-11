Love Spit LoveFormed 1992. Disbanded 2000
Love Spit Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d703af9a-d993-4f00-92aa-14ea284e39bd
Love Spit Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Love Spit Love was an alternative rock band founded in 1992 by singer Richard Butler during the 1990s hiatus of the Psychedelic Furs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Love Spit Love Tracks
Sort by
Change In The Weather
Love Spit Love
Change In The Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Change In The Weather
Last played on
How Soon Is Now?
Love Spit Love
How Soon Is Now?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Soon Is Now?
Last played on
Love Spit Love Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist