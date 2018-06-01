Seth Troxler is an American DJ, producer from Lake Orion, Michigan. His DJ work focuses on house and techno, while he has produced on the Wolf + Lamb, Crosstown Rebels and Circus Company labels, collaborating with artists Art Department, Deetron, Tiefschwarz, Matthew Dear and Subb-an.

Troxler draws upon the musical heritage of Detroit and Chicago and his influences include Richie Hawtin and Moodymann. He is one of the founders of the record label Visionquest, as well as head of labels Tuskegee, Soft Touch and Play It, Say It. He also owns a restaurant in East London called Smokey Tails.