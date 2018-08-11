DJ RolandoBorn 15 November 1970
DJ Rolando
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7012ed6-d1e0-4fd7-b7e7-591295a5435f
DJ Rolando Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Rolando (born Rolando Rocha) is a Mexican-American techno DJ and producer from Detroit, Michigan, United States.[citation needed]
He is best known for his song "Knights of the Jaguar". Billed as "Jaguar" it peaked at #43 in the UK Singles Chart in October 2000. It was voted the 26th best House track of all time by Mixmag readers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Rolando Tracks
Sort by
Knights Of The Jaguar
DJ Rolando
Knights Of The Jaguar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knights Of The Jaguar
Last played on
Jaguar (Original Mix)
DJ Rolando
Jaguar (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jaguar (Original Mix)
Last played on
Tunnel Vision (Truncate Dub)
DJ Rolando
Tunnel Vision (Truncate Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tunnel Vision (Truncate Dub)
Last played on
Jaguar (Patrice Baumel Beatless Edit)
DJ Rolando
Jaguar (Patrice Baumel Beatless Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Do It
Marcel Dettmann
Let's Do It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y2sjh.jpglink
Let's Do It
Last played on
Jaguar (Knights of the Jaguar)
DJ Rolando
Jaguar (Knights of the Jaguar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jaguar (Knights of the Jaguar)
Last played on
Knights Of The Jaguar (Re- Edit)
DJ Rolando
Knights Of The Jaguar (Re- Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DJ Rolando Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist