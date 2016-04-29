MogwaiScottish post-rock band. Formed 1995
Mogwai Biography (Wikipedia)
Mogwai are a Scottish post-rock band, formed in 1995 in Glasgow. The band consists of Stuart Braithwaite (guitar, vocals), Barry Burns (guitar, piano, synthesizer, vocals), Dominic Aitchison (bass guitar), and Martin Bulloch (drums). The band typically compose lengthy guitar-based instrumental pieces that feature dynamic contrast, melodic bass guitar lines, and heavy use of distortion and effects.
The band were for several years signed to Glasgow label Chemikal Underground, and have been distributed by different labels such as Matador in the US and Play It Again Sam in the UK, but now use their own label Rock Action Records in the UK, and Sub Pop in North America. The band were frequently championed by John Peel from their early days, and recorded seven Peel Sessions between 1996 and 2004. Peel also recorded a brief introduction for the compilation Government Commissions: BBC Sessions 1996–2003.
- Mogwai - Old Poisonshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q8fjd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q8fjd.jpg2017-12-07T12:00:00.000ZMogwai perform live for a special edition of The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q8cs4
Mogwai - Old Poisons
- Mogwai - Mogwai Fear Satanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q8dn2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q8dn2.jpg2017-12-07T12:00:00.000ZMogwai perform live for The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q8df1
Mogwai - Mogwai Fear Satan
- Mogwai at 6 Music Live in 30 Secondshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hyw5z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hyw5z.jpg2017-10-03T16:14:00.000ZA week of live music continues at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hyv39
Mogwai at 6 Music Live in 30 Seconds
- “We’d play so quietly they’d think the DJ had collapsed!” – Mogwai chat to Elizabeth Alkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hyh99.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hyh99.jpg2017-10-03T14:08:00.000ZMogwai explain exactly what a “Mogwai Moment” is...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hygsr
“We’d play so quietly they’d think the DJ had collapsed!” – Mogwai chat to Elizabeth Alker
- "It's the musings of a Hebridean pensioner" - Mogwai chat to Lauren Laverne about their new recordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hy99x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hy99x.jpg2017-10-03T12:25:00.000ZMogwai discuss how Stuart's mum inspired new album 'Every Country's Sun' before their epic Maida Vale set, as well as talking German jazz, horror films and memories of John Peel.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hy55m
"It's the musings of a Hebridean pensioner" - Mogwai chat to Lauren Laverne about their new record
- Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite on his musical influenceshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hy293.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hy293.jpg2017-10-03T11:18:00.000ZThe Mogwai star chats to Lauren Laverne about Joy Division and other music that inspired him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hy0gt
Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite on his musical influences
- Who's performing at 6 Music Live 2017?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f3nj8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f3nj8.jpg2017-09-04T10:00:00.000ZDiscover who's joining Morrissey on the bill at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f3n5j
Who's performing at 6 Music Live 2017?
- "You feel like you're part of an amazing lineage" - Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite on returning to Maida Vale for 6 Music Livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f423h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f423h.jpg2017-09-04T10:00:00.000ZStuart Braithwaite tells Lauren what's going on in the world of Mogwai.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f3w95
"You feel like you're part of an amazing lineage" - Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite on returning to Maida Vale for 6 Music Live
- How singing and politics inspired Mogwai's new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052rbc3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052rbc3.jpg2017-05-14T08:15:00.000ZStuart Braithwaite on the making of Mogwai's ninth studio album 'Every Country's Sun', how he feels about singing on records, and plans for a secret show...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052r713
How singing and politics inspired Mogwai's new album
- John Peel: "It really came as quite a surprise when people started to like Mogwai"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052r97b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052r97b.jpg2017-05-14T08:15:00.000ZStuart Braithwaite of Mogwai on his last conversation with the late, great John Peel, and how he thought they would never make it big...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052r72g
John Peel: "It really came as quite a surprise when people started to like Mogwai"
- Stuart Braithwaite talks about the making of the new Mogwai albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052v0hk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052v0hk.jpg2017-05-14T08:15:00.000ZStuart Braithwaite opens up about the making of Mogwai's ninth studio album 'Every Country's Sun', in an exclusive interview for Mary Anne Hobbs' weekend breakfast show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052tym3
Stuart Braithwaite talks about the making of the new Mogwai album
- "It's not like playing a normal gig" Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite describes the Barrowlands experiencehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqzns.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqzns.jpg2017-03-13T13:00:00.000ZMogwai's Stuart Braithwaite explains why playing Barrowlands is an "indescribable feeling".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wjhpw
"It's not like playing a normal gig" Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite describes the Barrowlands experience
- Aidan Moffat: Key of Life Interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048twms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048twms.jpg2016-09-25T07:30:00.000ZAidan Moffat of Arab Strap on Childhood, Malcolm Middleton and his love of Twitter...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048twrq
Aidan Moffat: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
- 'It was a really affecting experience' Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite on playing Hiroshima and working on the 'Atomic' soundtrackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r50wv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r50wv.jpg2016-04-15T15:34:00.000ZMark and Stuart are joined by Stuart Braithwaite from Glasgow post-rock band Mogwai.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r51y9
'It was a really affecting experience' Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite on playing Hiroshima and working on the 'Atomic' soundtrack
- Stuart from Mogwai speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htjts.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htjts.jpg2015-06-24T14:49:00.000ZStuart Braithwaite from Mogwai speaks to Mark and Stuart about the group's 20th anniversary gigs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02vh9n4
Stuart from Mogwai speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Stuart from Mogwai chats to Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htjts.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htjts.jpg2015-01-28T11:04:00.000ZStuart from Mogwai chats to Lammo about their upcoming appearance at the 6 Music Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02htjv2
Stuart from Mogwai chats to Steve Lamacq
- Mogwai join Marc Riley for a chat in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015dbb1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p015dbb1.jpg2013-03-22T12:34:00.000ZMogwai join Marc in the studio to talk about the inspiration behind their record Les Revenants.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p015dbn4
Mogwai join Marc Riley for a chat in the studio
Mogwai Tracks
Sort by