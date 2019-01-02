The Netherlands Chamber Orchestra (NKO; Dutch, Nederlands Kamerorkest) is a chamber orchestra based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The NKO is part of the Stichting Nederlands Philharmonisch Orkest (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra Foundation), along with the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra (NPO). The core of the NKO is a group of at least 20 string instrumentalists. The orchestra does not have wind, percussion and harp players as permanent orchestra members, but instead utilises such instrumentalists from the NPO. The orchestra is headquartered and rehearses at the Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam.

The NKO was established in 1955, and gave its first concert that year at the Holland Festival. In 1985, the NKO was merged with the Amsterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and the Utrecht Symphony Orchestra to form the Stichting Nederlands Philharmonisch Orkest. The NKO still continues to give concerts under its own name, including a 50th anniversary commemorative concert in the Concertgebouw, Amsterdam.