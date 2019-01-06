Jasmine Rae
Jasmine Rae Biography (Wikipedia)
Jasmine Rae (born 28 October 1987) is an Australian singer and songwriter who has released four studio albums via ABC Music / Universal Music Australia. Rae has been nominated for three ARIA Music Awards and has won two CMC Music Awards, and received the 'Global Artist of the Year' award by the Country Music Association (USA) in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
