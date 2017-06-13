VerseDrum & bass mc Benjamin Mount
Verse
Verse Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Mount, also known as Verse, Ben the Verse, The Verse and Pendulum Man, is an English rapper, MC, record producer and record label owner best known as the former MC in Australian/British drum and bass group Pendulum.
Black Skies
Maztek
Black Skies
Black Skies
Last played on
Black Sky (feat. Verse)
Maztek
Black Sky (feat. Verse)
Black Sky (feat. Verse)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Verse, Bronnie, A Summer High and Offshore
Think Tank?, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
3
Feb
2019
Verse, Bronnie, A Summer High and Offshore
The Zanzibar Club, Liverpool, UK
15
Mar
2019
Verse, Rory Wynne, Young Chasers and Lower Loveday
The Actress & Bishop, Birmingham, UK
11
Apr
2019
Verse, Fauves (UK), La Dharma and Modern Comforts
Dark Horse, Birmingham, UK
