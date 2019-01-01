VooDoo & SeranoFormed 1997
VooDoo & Serano
1997
VooDoo & Serano Biography (Wikipedia)
VooDoo & Serano are a duo of DJs and producers/remixers from Germany. They are made up of DJ VooDoo (aka Reinhard Raith) and Tommy Serano.
