Bernhard Christensen (Copenhagen, 9 March 1906 – 20 March 2004) was a Danish composer and organist.

He studied music at University of Copenhagen from 1926. In 1929 he graduated and was organist until 1945 at Christiansborg Palace Church. Then he was hired as organist by Vangede Church from 1945 to 1976. He also worked as a music teacher from 1950 to 1976, notably for young jazz enthusiasts in a kindergarten.