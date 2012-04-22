Bernhard ChristensenBorn 9 March 1906. Died 20 March 2004
Bernhard Christensen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1906-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6f5ae36-8f1b-46c3-b9bd-ed7c57de493a
Bernhard Christensen Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard Christensen (Copenhagen, 9 March 1906 – 20 March 2004) was a Danish composer and organist.
He studied music at University of Copenhagen from 1926. In 1929 he graduated and was organist until 1945 at Christiansborg Palace Church. Then he was hired as organist by Vangede Church from 1945 to 1976. He also worked as a music teacher from 1950 to 1976, notably for young jazz enthusiasts in a kindergarten.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernhard Christensen Tracks
Sort by
Vinter, ah vinter [Winter, Oh Winter]
Bernhard Christensen
Vinter, ah vinter [Winter, Oh Winter]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vinter, ah vinter [Winter, Oh Winter]
Last played on
Back to artist