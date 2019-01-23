Only Men Aloud
Only Men Aloud Biography
Only Men Aloud is a male voice choir from Wales. The choir came to national prominence in the UK when they won the Last Choir Standing competition run by BBC television during 2008.
Gwahoddiad
Only Men Aloud
Gwahoddiad
Ar Lan Y Môr
Only Men Aloud
Ar Lan Y Môr
Caliban's Dream (feat. Dockhead Choir, Evelyn Glennie, Only Men Aloud, Elizabeth Roberts & Alex Trimble)
Underworld
Caliban's Dream (feat. Dockhead Choir, Evelyn Glennie, Only Men Aloud, Elizabeth Roberts & Alex Trimble)
O Holy Night
Only Men Aloud
O Holy Night
Dos Dywed Ar Y Mynydd
Only Men Aloud
Dos Dywed Ar Y Mynydd
I Orwedd Mewn Preseb
Only Men Aloud
I Orwedd Mewn Preseb
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Only Men Aloud
Ganol Gaeaf Noethlwm
Alaw Mair
Only Men Aloud
Alaw Mair
Hwiangerdd Mair
Only Men Aloud
Hwiangerdd Mair
O Tyred Di Emaniwel
Only Men Aloud
O Tyred Di Emaniwel
Gwahoddiad
Only Men Aloud
Gwahoddiad
Let it Go
Only Men Aloud
Let it Go
Requiem For A Soldier
Only Men Aloud
Requiem For A Soldier
Love Divine All Loves Excelling
Only Men Aloud
Love Divine All Loves Excelling
Woulnd't It Be Lovely
Katy Treharne, Only Men Aloud & BBC National Orchestra of Wales
Woulnd't It Be Lovely
Ar lan y mor
Only Men Aloud
Ar lan y mor
Rhyfelgyrch Gwyr Harlech
Only Men Aloud
Rhyfelgyrch Gwyr Harlech
One Voice
Only Men Aloud
One Voice
Once Upon A Time In The West
Shân Cothi
Once Upon A Time In The West
You Raise Me Up (feat. Only Men Aloud)
Only Boys Aloud
You Raise Me Up (feat. Only Men Aloud)
