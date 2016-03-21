Stefania WoytowiczBorn 8 October 1922. Died 31 August 2005
Stefania Woytowicz
1922-10-08
Stefania Woytowicz Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefania Woytowicz (8 October 1922, Orynyn, Kamianets-Podilskyi Raion – 31 August 2005, Warsaw) was a Polish concert soprano.
Quis est homo, qui non fleret (Stabat Mater)
Antonín Dvořák
Quis est homo, qui non fleret (Stabat Mater)
Quis est homo, qui non fleret (Stabat Mater)
Symphony no.3 - second movement
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Symphony no.3 - second movement
Symphony no.3 - second movement
Christe Cum Sit (from Stabat Mater)
Stefania Woytowicz
Christe Cum Sit (from Stabat Mater)
Proms 1967: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-03T16:52:57
3
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-02T16:52:57
2
Aug
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
1962-08-16T16:52:57
16
Aug
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
