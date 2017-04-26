Whitey Morgan and the 78’sFormed 2005
Whitey Morgan and the 78’s
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6f2bcf1-ceff-400f-89dd-8684e41c13d5
Biography (Wikipedia)
Whitey Morgan and the 78's are an American honky tonk country band, based in Flint, Michigan, United States. In 2010, they signed a recording contract with Chicago-based Bloodshot Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
I'm on Fire
Whitey Morgan and the 78’s
I'm on Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm on Fire
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist