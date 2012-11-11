PterodactylUS noise rock band. Formed 2003
Pterodactyl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br03q.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6f199b7-d5a8-4af2-aca5-bc1c2669183c
Pterodactyl Tracks
Sort by
Aphasia
Pterodactyl
Aphasia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br03q.jpglink
Aphasia
Last played on
School Glue
Pterodactyl
School Glue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br03q.jpglink
School Glue
Last played on
December
Pterodactyl
December
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br03q.jpglink
December
Last played on
First Daze
Pterodactyl
First Daze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br03q.jpglink
First Daze
Last played on
Pterodactyl Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist