The Crazy World of Arthur BrownFormed 1967
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhky.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6f097c1-9866-4d40-9ed4-aabbf01c143e
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown are an English psychedelic rock band formed by singer Arthur Brown in 1967. The band included Vincent Crane (Hammond organ and piano), Drachen Theaker (drums), and Nick Greenwood (bass).
Their song "Fire" (released in 1968 as a single) was one of the one-hit wonders in the United Kingdom and United States in the 1960s. "Fire" sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Fire
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026rcgw.jpglink
Fire
Last played on
Give Him A Flower
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Give Him A Flower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026rcf0.jpglink
Give Him A Flower
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist