Asin
1977
Asin Biography (Wikipedia)
Asin (sometimes stylized as ASIN) is a Pinoy folk rock band from the Philippines. They started as a trio in the late 1970s before becoming a quartet, and was originally known as the Salt of the Earth. "Asin" means salt in Filipino language.
