Christopher StokesOrganist
Christopher Stokes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6ec7f72-c736-4eb6-825f-9c0d41508881
Christopher Stokes Tracks
Sort by
Fantasia and Fugue in G
Hubert Parry
Fantasia and Fugue in G
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasia and Fugue in G
Performer
Blest pair of sirens
Hubert Parry
Blest pair of sirens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Blest pair of sirens
Performer
Nunc dimittis in B flat
Stanford
Nunc dimittis in B flat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Nunc dimittis in B flat
Performer
Magnificat in B flat
Stanford
Magnificat in B flat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Magnificat in B flat
Performer
I was glad
Hubert Parry
I was glad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
I was glad
Performer
Never weather-beaten sail
Hubert Parry
Never weather-beaten sail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Never weather-beaten sail
Performer
For All The Saints (feat. Manchester Camerata & Christopher Stokes)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
For All The Saints (feat. Manchester Camerata & Christopher Stokes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
For All The Saints (feat. Manchester Camerata & Christopher Stokes)
Choir
Conductor
Music Arranger
Lyricist
Last played on
O God Our Help In Ages Past (feat. Christopher Stokes)
William Croft
O God Our Help In Ages Past (feat. Christopher Stokes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O God Our Help In Ages Past (feat. Christopher Stokes)
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Our Song
Sasha Johnson Manning
Our Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h42ck.jpglink
Our Song
Choir
Performer
Last played on
Who Would True Valour See (To Be A Pilgrim) (feat. Joshua Hales, Sarah Campbell, Jonathan Murray, Sam Yates, Dominic Hales & Alex Gregory)
The choirs and congregation of St Oswald and St Edmund Arrowsmith RC Church, Paul Leddington Wright, English Traditional, Robert Ramskill, John Bunyan & Percy Dearmer
Who Would True Valour See (To Be A Pilgrim) (feat. Joshua Hales, Sarah Campbell, Jonathan Murray, Sam Yates, Dominic Hales & Alex Gregory)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Would True Valour See (To Be A Pilgrim) (feat. Joshua Hales, Sarah Campbell, Jonathan Murray, Sam Yates, Dominic Hales & Alex Gregory)
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Ye Holy Angels Bright (feat. Manchester Camerata & Christopher Stokes)
John Darwall
Ye Holy Angels Bright (feat. Manchester Camerata & Christopher Stokes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ye Holy Angels Bright (feat. Manchester Camerata & Christopher Stokes)
Choir
Conductor
Music Arranger
Lyricist
Last played on
O Worship The King, All Glorious Above (feat. Christopher Stokes, Mark Addison, Graham South, Dave Tollington, Beth Calderbank & Ryan Breen)
William Croft
O Worship The King, All Glorious Above (feat. Christopher Stokes, Mark Addison, Graham South, Dave Tollington, Beth Calderbank & Ryan Breen)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Worship The King, All Glorious Above (feat. Christopher Stokes, Mark Addison, Graham South, Dave Tollington, Beth Calderbank & Ryan Breen)
Choir
Conductor
Music Arranger
Last played on
Will You Come And Follow Me
Christopher Stokes
Will You Come And Follow Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Will You Come And Follow Me
Performer
Last played on
R. Vaughan Williams
Manchester Camerata
R. Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
R. Vaughan Williams
Last played on
There's A Wideness in God's Mercy
Manchester Camerata
There's A Wideness in God's Mercy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Wideness in God's Mercy
Last played on
Lord of all hopefulness
Manchester Camerata
Lord of all hopefulness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord of all hopefulness
Last played on
Who Would True Valour See
John Bunyan
Who Would True Valour See
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Would True Valour See
Last played on
Abide with me
Henry Francis Lyte
Abide with me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abide with me
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Choral Evensong
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eprz3d
Manchester Cathedral
2018-11-07T17:47:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03vrsmb.jpg
7
Nov
2018
Choral Evensong
Manchester Cathedral
Back to artist