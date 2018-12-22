Carl David StegmannSinger, composer, pianist. Born 1751. Died 27 May 1826
Carl David Stegmann
1751
Carl David Stegmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl David Stegmann (1751 – 27 May 1826) was a German tenor, harpsichordist, conductor, and composer.
Carl David Stegmann Tracks
Allegro, 1st Movement from Piano Sonata in C minor, K.457
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Allegro, 1st Movement from Piano Sonata in C minor, K.457
Allegro, 1st Movement from Piano Sonata in C minor, K.457
Fantasia in C minor, K475
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fantasia in C minor, K475
Fantasia in C minor, K475
Symphony no 44 in F minor III. Adagio ma non troppo
Ivan Ilić
Symphony no 44 in F minor III. Adagio ma non troppo
Symphony no 44 in F minor III. Adagio ma non troppo
