Kevin Edward Mitchell, also known by the stage name of Bob Evans (born 1 October 1977), is an Australian singer-songwriter; Mitchell uses the moniker for his primary solo project. He is also the founding lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the alternative rock band Jebediah, which was formed in 1994 and features his older brother Brett Mitchell, who joined on drums before the group's first performance. Jebediah released five studio albums between 1997 and 2011, the first three of which entered the top ten on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Mitchell commenced performing as a folk pop artist under the name "Bob Evans" in 1999 to showcase "quieter" songs that were influenced by music that was different from the primary sound of Jebediah, and he deliberately chose a stage name that would distinguish him from his band. His most successful solo album Suburban Songbook, which was released on 10 June 2006, peaked at No. 15, and his next two solo albums Goodnight, Bull Creek! (3 April 2009) and Familiar Stranger (15 March 2013) reached the top 40. As of December 2016, Mitchell has released five Bob Evans studio albums, and he launched the Good Evans, It's A Bobcast! podcast in May 2016.