The Big Dirty Band is a Canadian supergroup composed of Rush's Geddy Lee (bass) and Alex Lifeson (guitar), Thornley's and Big Wreck's Ian Thornley (vocals and guitar), Three Days Grace's Adam Gontier (vocals and guitar), Die Mannequin's Care Failure (vocals) and The Tea Party drummer Jeff Burrows.

The Big Dirty Band was put together in support of the Trailer Park Boys: The Movie, which premiered October 5, 2006, where Bubbles (Mike Smith) and Alex Lifeson performed their co-written song "Liquor and Whores" with their aptly named back up band "the Shit Rockers".