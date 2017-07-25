BratmobileFormed 1991. Disbanded 2004
Bratmobile
1991
Bratmobile Biography (Wikipedia)
Bratmobile was an American punk band. Bratmobile was a first-generation "riot grrrl" band, which grew from the Pacific Northwest and Washington state underground. It was influenced by several eclectic musical styles, including elements of pop, surf, and garage rock.
Bratmobile Tracks
Bitch Theme (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1993)
There Is No Other Way / No You Don't (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1993)
Pniik (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1993)
Make Me Miss America (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jul 1993)
There Is No Other Way / No You Don't
Last played on
Make Me Miss America
Last played on
Bitch Theme
Last played on
Panik
Last played on
