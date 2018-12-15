Maximum Joy are a post-punk band from Bristol, England, formed in 1981 and reunited in 2015.

Pitchfork compared their sound to "one of the Slits backed by the Gang of Four, while PopMatters said, "Musically, the group’s use of complex percussion, horns, danceable bass lines, and overtly English female vocals built a bridge between the worlds of Afrobeat, reggae, avant-garde jazz, funk and pop".