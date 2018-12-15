Maximum Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p052j413.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6d718da-f5c1-46ef-b0b9-159f11b9a7e7
Maximum Joy Biography (Wikipedia)
Maximum Joy are a post-punk band from Bristol, England, formed in 1981 and reunited in 2015.
Pitchfork compared their sound to "one of the Slits backed by the Gang of Four, while PopMatters said, "Musically, the group’s use of complex percussion, horns, danceable bass lines, and overtly English female vocals built a bridge between the worlds of Afrobeat, reggae, avant-garde jazz, funk and pop".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maximum Joy Tracks
Sort by
White And Green Place
Maximum Joy
White And Green Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
White And Green Place
Last played on
In The Air (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
Maximum Joy
In The Air (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
In The Air (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
Up Yer Egos (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
Maximum Joy
Up Yer Egos (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Up Yer Egos (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
Searching For A Feeling (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
Maximum Joy
Searching For A Feeling (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Silent Street/Silent Dub
Maximum Joy
Silent Street/Silent Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Silent Street/Silent Dub
Last played on
Let It Take You There
Maximum Joy
Let It Take You There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Let It Take You There
Last played on
All Wrapped Up - BBC Session 22/02/1982
Maximum Joy
All Wrapped Up - BBC Session 22/02/1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
All Wrapped Up - BBC Session 22/02/1982
Last played on
Silent Street (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
Maximum Joy
Silent Street (Radio 1 Session, 15 Apr 1982)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Simmer Till Done
Maximum Joy
Simmer Till Done
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Simmer Till Done
Last played on
White and Green Place (Extraterrestrial Mix)
Maximum Joy
White and Green Place (Extraterrestrial Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
In The Air
Maximum Joy
In The Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
In The Air
Last played on
Stretch
Maximum Joy
Stretch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Stretch
Last played on
Stretch (12" Version)
Maximum Joy
Stretch (12" Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Stretch (12" Version)
Last played on
Mouse An' Me
Glaxo Babies
Mouse An' Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mouse An' Me
Last played on
Open Your Heart
Maximum Joy
Open Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Open Your Heart
Last played on
Slip Into The Fit
Maximum Joy
Slip Into The Fit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Slip Into The Fit
Last played on
Searching For A Feeling - BBC Session 15/04/1982
Maximum Joy
Searching For A Feeling - BBC Session 15/04/1982
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j413.jpglink
Maximum Joy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist