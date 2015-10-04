Loma Prieta (translates to "Dark Hill") is an American hardcore punk band that formed in 2005. The group is based in San Francisco, California and derived their name from the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. Most of the group's early material was released on their own record label named Discos Huelga. Loma Prieta has toured the US, Mexico, Canada, Europe and Japan. They share members with Punch. Their often dark and emotionally charged music blends a range of styles, most prominently screamo and powerviolence.

In June 2011, Loma Prieta recorded music for their fourth studio album with Jack Shirley. Their signing to Deathwish Inc. was announced in October 2011, and released their fourth studio album, titled I.V., through their new label on January 17, 2012. The album received positive reviews from AbsolutePunk, Alternative Press, and Exclaim!. Two music videos, for the songs "Fly by Night" and "Trilogy 4 - Momentary", have been released to promote I.V. In support of I.V., Loma Prieta toured New Zealand and Australia in January 2012, the United States with Birds in Row in March 2012 and North America with Converge and Git Some in April 2012. The band recorded and released a split with Raein in 2013.[citation needed]