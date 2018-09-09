Billy Joe Walker, Jr.Born 29 February 1952. Died 25 July 2016
1952-02-29
Billy Joe Walker Jr. (February 29, 1952 – July 25, 2017) was an American songwriter, record producer and recording artist. He composed singles for Eddie Rabbitt, including "I Wanna Dance with You", "That's Why I Fell in Love with You" and "B-B-B-Burnin' Up with Love". He produced the first three albums of Bryan White, and for Pam Tillis, Collin Raye and Travis Tritt. He was also a session musician who played guitar. Between 1987 and 1994, he recorded seven New Age albums, all for major labels.
Walker died following a period of declining health on July 25, 2017.
