Dishwalla is an American alternative rock band from Santa Barbara, California, United States. The band's name comes from a Hindi term for a person providing satellite TV to a neighborhood. In a Vox interview, lead guitarist Rodney Browning Cravens claimed the band took the name out of a Wired magazine article. The band is best known for their 1996 hit song "Counting Blue Cars" sung by original lead vocalist J.R. Richards.