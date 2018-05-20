Fozzy is an American heavy metal band formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1999 by lead singer Chris Jericho and guitarist Rich Ward. The band is signed to Century Media Records and has released three studio albums through this label. The band's current lineup consists of Jericho, Ward, Frank Fontsere, Billy Grey and Paul Di Leo. Jericho has characterized the band by saying, "If Metallica and Journey had a bastard child, it would be Fozzy." As of October 2017, the band has released seven albums and one live album.

Their first two albums consist of primarily cover songs with some original material, while their albums since have made original material the primary focus.