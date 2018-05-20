FozzyFormed 1999
Fozzy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6cc88c5-5d20-4997-ab0c-3e455c6e3c24
Fozzy Biography (Wikipedia)
Fozzy is an American heavy metal band formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1999 by lead singer Chris Jericho and guitarist Rich Ward. The band is signed to Century Media Records and has released three studio albums through this label. The band's current lineup consists of Jericho, Ward, Frank Fontsere, Billy Grey and Paul Di Leo. Jericho has characterized the band by saying, "If Metallica and Journey had a bastard child, it would be Fozzy." As of October 2017, the band has released seven albums and one live album.
Their first two albums consist of primarily cover songs with some original material, while their albums since have made original material the primary focus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fozzy Tracks
Sort by
Shepherd Of Fire
Fozzy
Shepherd Of Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judas
Fozzy
Judas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r29f.jpglink
Judas
Last played on
Lights Go Out
Fozzy
Lights Go Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lights Go Out
Last played on
Under Blackened Skies
Fozzy
Under Blackened Skies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Under Blackened Skies
Last played on
Martyr No More
Fozzy
Martyr No More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Martyr No More
Last played on
To Kill A Stranger
Fozzy
To Kill A Stranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To Kill A Stranger
Last played on
Eat The Rich
Fozzy
Eat The Rich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eat The Rich
Last played on
Playlists featuring Fozzy
Fozzy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist