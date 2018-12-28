Nick MasonOf Pink Floyd. Born 27 January 1944
1944-01-27
Nicholas Berkeley Mason, CBE (born 27 January 1944) is an English drummer, best known as a founder member of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd.
Mason is the only Pink Floyd member to have been featured on all of their studio albums, and the only constant member of the band since its formation in 1965. It is estimated that as of 2010, the group have sold over 250 million records worldwide, including 75 million units sold in the United States. Despite solely writing only a few Pink Floyd songs, Mason has co-written some of Pink Floyd's most popular compositions such as "Echoes" and "Time".
He collects classic cars and drives competitively.
- Billy chats to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Masonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dgb51.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dgb51.jpg2018-07-14T22:45:00.000ZBilly chats to Nick Mason ahead of his concerts with his new band Saucerful Of Secretshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06dg9x2
Billy chats to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason
- Nick Mason "I think we rather blotted our copy book by losing our lead singer at a BBC session"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fm3xq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fm3xq.jpg2017-09-18T22:00:00.000ZPink Floyd founding drummer Nick Mason remembers recording sessions for Top Gear in 1967https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fm3s2
Nick Mason "I think we rather blotted our copy book by losing our lead singer at a BBC session"
- Anneka chats to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Masonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0557g76.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0557g76.jpg2017-06-07T15:26:00.000ZAnneka chats to Nick Mason prior to the opening of Pink Floyd Their Mortal Remains at VAMhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0557dbd
Anneka chats to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason
- “Syd just knew that Pink Floyd wasn’t what he wanted to do” – Nick Mason on the early days of the legendary bandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054fncl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054fncl.jpg2017-05-30T15:58:00.000ZNick Mason, drummer and founding member of Pink Floyd speaks to Mark Radcliffe about his book, Inside Out: A Personal History of Pink Floyd.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054flxf
“Syd just knew that Pink Floyd wasn’t what he wanted to do” – Nick Mason on the early days of the legendary band
- Nick Mason from Pink Floyd wants to play drums on a track for Harry Styleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052qz4c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052qz4c.jpg2017-05-12T13:12:00.000ZPink Floyd's legendary drummer offers his rhythmic services to Harry Styles before Chris quizzes Harry on his new touring band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052qsyz
Nick Mason from Pink Floyd wants to play drums on a track for Harry Styles
I Can't Get My Motor To Start
Nick Mason
I Can't Get My Motor To Start
I Can't Get My Motor To Start
Hey You
David Gilmour
Hey You
Hey You
Brain Damage
David Gilmour
Brain Damage
Brain Damage
29
Apr
2019
Nick Mason, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
30
Apr
2019
Nick Mason
Friars Aylesbury at the Waterside, Milton Keynes, UK
1
May
2019
Nick Mason, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets
Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
3
May
2019
Nick Mason, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets
Roundhouse, London, UK
4
May
2019
Nick Mason, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets
Roundhouse, London, UK
