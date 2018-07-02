Al KooperBorn 5 February 1944
Al Kooper
1944-02-05
Al Kooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Al Kooper (born Alan Peter Kuperschmidt, February 5, 1944) is an American songwriter, record producer and musician, known for organizing Blood, Sweat & Tears (although he did not stay with the group long enough to share its popularity), providing studio support for Bob Dylan when he went electric in 1965, and bringing together guitarists Mike Bloomfield and Stephen Stills to record the Super Session album. In the 1970's he was a successful manager and producer, notably recording Lynyrd Skynyrd's first three albums. He's also had a successful solo career, written music for film soundtracks, and has lectured in musical composition. He continues to perform live.
Al Kooper Tracks
It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
Stephen Stills
Stephen Stills
It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
Green Onion
Al Kooper
Green Onion
Green Onion
Alberts Shuffle
Al Kooper
Alberts Shuffle
Alberts Shuffle
Looking For A Home
Al Kooper
Looking For A Home
Looking For A Home
It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
Mike Bloomfield
Mike Bloomfield
It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry
Went To See The Gypsy
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
Went To See The Gypsy
Went To See The Gypsy
Her Holy Modal Highness
Mike Bloomfield
Her Holy Modal Highness
Her Holy Modal Highness
The Thing (feat. The Savoy Sultans)
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
The Thing (feat. The Savoy Sultans)
The Thing (feat. The Savoy Sultans)
Queen Jane Approximately
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan
Queen Jane Approximately
Queen Jane Approximately
Brand New Day
Al Kooper
Brand New Day
Brand New Day
BRAND NEW DAY (THE LANDLORD)
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
BRAND NEW DAY (THE LANDLORD)
BRAND NEW DAY (THE LANDLORD)
Anna Lee (What Can I Do For You)
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
Anna Lee (What Can I Do For You)
Love Theme From The Landlord
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
Love Theme From The Landlord
Come Touch The Sun
Al Kooper
Come Touch The Sun
Come Touch The Sun
Trains And Boats And Planes
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
Trains And Boats And Planes
Trains And Boats And Planes
South American Getaway [Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid], arr. Walter Despalj for 12 cell
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
South American Getaway [Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid], arr. Walter Despalj for 12 cell
South American Getaway
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
South American Getaway
South American Getaway
This Guy's In Love With You
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
This Guy's In Love With You
This Guy's In Love With You
Bond Street
Al Kooper
Bond Street
Bond Street
The World Is A Circle
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
The World Is A Circle
The World Is A Circle
Make It Easy On Yourself
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
Make It Easy On Yourself
Raindrops keep fallin' on my head
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
Raindrops keep fallin' on my head
Raindrops keep fallin' on my head
Promises Promises
Al Kooper
Promises Promises
Promises Promises
Wives And Lovers
Al Kooper
Wives And Lovers
Wives And Lovers
I Say A Little Prayer
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
I Say A Little Prayer
I Say A Little Prayer
The Look of Love
Al Kooper
The Look of Love
The Look of Love
Sonny Boy Williamson
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
Sonny Boy Williamson
Sonny Boy Williamson
Something Big
Al Kooper
Something Big
Something Big
Please Explain
Al Kooper
Please Explain
Please Explain
Alfie
Al Kooper
Alfie
Alfie
Reach Out For Me
Al Kooper
Reach Out For Me
Reach Out For Me
Not Goin' Home Anymore (from Butch Cassidy)
Al Kooper
Al Kooper
Not Goin' Home Anymore (from Butch Cassidy)
