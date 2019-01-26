Dave PearceBritish dance DJ & producer. Born 14 June 1963
Dave Pearce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6bc7490-fb8a-40ee-b1f4-fc4a2af3b1f9
Dave Pearce Biography (Wikipedia)
David Alistair Pearce (born 14 June 1963 in Surrey) is an English dance DJ, record producer, EDM producer and broadcaster, who has performed across the United Kingdom and the world. He previously presented Dance Anthems on BBC Radio 1 for ten years. He is renowned for playing a key role both as a performer and behind the scenes in the development of English dance and club culture.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Pearce Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Dave Pearce, OUT OF SPACE
Open, Norwich, UK
Dave Pearce Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist