Omar Kent Dykes (born Kent Dykes, 1950, McComb, Mississippi, United States) is an American blues guitarist and singer, living in Austin, Texas. In 1973 he formed the band, Omar & the Howlers. The band plays electric Texas blues, rock and roll and blues-rock. Dykes has also had a successful career as a solo artist, and regularly toured European countries.
Among his solo albums are Blues Bag from 1991, and Muddy Springs Road from 1994.
