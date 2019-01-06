Chilly was a German Euro disco/rock band at the end of the 1970s and the beginning of the 1980s. Their most famous songs include hits like "Friday On My Mind",'Johnny Loves Jenny', 'Come to L.A.', 'Simply a Love Song', 'For Your Love' and 'Get Up And Move'.

The Song "For Your Love" was originally written by Graham Gouldman (later of 10cc fame) and performed by the Yardbirds in 1965. Chilly's version was produced by the composer and author Bernt Moehrle, who created with this song a new standard in Disco music in the late 70s and early 80s. It remained on the Billboard dance club songs charts for 7 weeks peaking at number 38 in April 1979. His version was used and remixed among others by DJ Hell on the album Munich Machine. It was also re-released in 2006 by the French label D-Classics in an edited version called "4 Love" made by Dylan Petit and in 2011 by Chocolate Puma feat. Colonel Red.