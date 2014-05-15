Tim Lewis (born 19 June 1958, Pontypridd), generally known by his stage name, Thighpaulsandra, is a Welsh experimental musician and multi-instrumentalist known mostly for performing on synthesizers and keyboards. As Tim Lewis, he began his career working with Julian Cope. A collaboration with Cope in 1993 followed, as the experimental duo Queen Elizabeth. This project completed just the two albums, Queen Elizabeth (ESP Records 1994) and Elizabeth Vagina (Head Heritage 1997), each containing extremely long spacey tracks of between 20–47 minutes in duration. In 1997, former Cope guitarist Mike Mooney invited Lewis to fill for the departing Kate Radley on a Spiritualized tour, where he remained until early 2008. In 1999 he also became a member of the experimental band Coil. He has subsequently released several solo albums. He currently also performs and records with Massimo Pupillo (of Italian band Zu) and UUUU, a band also featuring Valentina Magaletti and Graham Lewis and Matthew Simms both of Wire.