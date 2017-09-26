Animaniacs is an American animated comedy television series created by Tom Ruegger. It is the second animated series produced by Amblin Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The show first aired on the Fox Network as part of its Fox Kids block from 1993 to 1995 before moving to The WB in 1995 until the series ended in 1998 as part of its Kids' WB afternoon programming block. It initially ran a total of 99 episodes and one film, Wakko's Wish.

Animaniacs is a variety show, with short skits featuring a large cast of characters. While the show had no set format, the majority of episodes were composed of three short mini-episodes, each starring a different set of characters, and bridging segments. Hallmarks of the series included its music, character catchphrases, and humor directed at an adult audience.

A reboot of the series was announced by Hulu in January 2018, with two seasons to be produced in conjunction with Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, expected to air starting in 2020.