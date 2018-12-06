EmbryoGerman prog/krautrock/free jazz band. Formed 1969
Embryo
1969
Embryo Biography (Wikipedia)
Embryo is a musical collective from Munich which has been active since 1969, although its story started in the mid-1950s in Hof where Christian Burchard and Dieter Serfas met for the first time at the age of 10. It was one of the most important German jazz-rock bands during the 1970s and has also been described as "the most eclectic of the Krautrock bands."
Embryo Tracks
Hymalaya Radio
Hymalaya Radio
Hymalaya Radio
Knast-Funk
Knast-Funk
Knast-Funk
Revolution
Revolution
Revolution
Gnawa Taxi
Gnawa Taxi
Gnawa Taxi
Burchard/Waldron: Marokko
Burchard/Waldron: Marokko
Burchard/Waldron: Marokko
What's Happening
What's Happening
What's Happening
You Don't Know What's Happening
You Don't Know What's Happening
Cimbalero (1982)
Cimbalero (1982)
Cimbalero (1982)
Dirgos
Dirgos
Dirgos
Ehna, Ehna, Abu Lele
Ehna, Ehna, Abu Lele
Ehna, Ehna, Abu Lele
Embryo Links
