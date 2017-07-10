Kevin Leyers better known as DJ Rebel, or at times just Rebel (born in Edegem, Belgium on 22 July 1984) is a Belgian DJ based in Antwerp and known for Electro house, Progressive and Big Room House and Latin House music. He has already been successful in Belgian night venues and the Belgian charts since 2008 when he released his bootleg release "Put Your Bucovina Up" remixing Ian Oliver's "Bucovina". Starting 2009, he has had a great number of hits in the Belgian charts the biggest being the Latin hit "Cuba" reaching number 7 in Belgium in 2011 and appearing on the German charts.

Rebel released his studio album Rebel & Friends after appearing in the Belgian Summerfestival under that name.

Rebel gained his biggest international chart success though through his 2014 remake of Klaus Badelt's 2005 composition "He's a Pirate" from the film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl through his 2014 remix titled "Black Pearl (He's a Pirate)" featuring Sidney Housen. It has been a hit in France reaching #4 and in Switzerland reaching #9 in addition to becoming a hit in Belgium.