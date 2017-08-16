Dave BarbarossaBorn 1961
Dave Barbarossa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d6afe681-89a7-4ece-82f2-7997ed4d8367
Dave Barbarossa Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Barbarossa (born 1961, also known as Dave Barbe) is a drummer and an author of British and Mauritian descent. As part of both Adam and the Ants and Bow Wow Wow, he was instrumental in creating the tribal drumming trend that was popular among British and some American bands from 1979 to 1983.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Barbarossa Tracks
Sort by
Nine Plan Failed
Matthew Ashman
Nine Plan Failed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine Plan Failed
Last played on
Back to artist